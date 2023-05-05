'When I Took 5 Wickets, I Dedicated it to Shane Warne, He Had Tears in his Eyes': Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spin-wizard Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he was in touch with his mentor Shane Warne the legendary Australian spinner 10 days before the veteran passed away in March 2022. Kuldeep revealed that he was very close to Warne and had learned a lot from the Aussie legend.

The Indian spinner opened up on how he couldn’t process the news when he got to know that Warne had passed away. During India’s tour of Australia, Yadav revealed that Warner had helped him deal with pressure and the duo share a great rapport since then.

Kuldeep even dedicated his five-wicket haul to Warne who also got emotional at the time. The incident dates back to 2019 when Yadav played his first Test for India.

“I was shocked to hear about his demise. I actually cried. I didn’t understandâ€æ It felt like someone close to me passed away. I was always in touch with him. I spoke with him 10 days before he died," Kuldeep Yadav said on YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

Till date, the chinaman has played 8 Tests, picking up 34 wickets, he has been in and out of the team of late but has been in good form this season in the IPL.

Kuldeep further shed light on how Warne helped him during his development years and helped the youngster learn a very important lesson, to enjoy his cricket and not forget to smile under pressure.

“Sometimes, I used to feel proud that I had seen him (Shane Warne) on TV. And then, I became his friend. I got to learn from him at the same time. And I want to do what he has done," revealed the Delhi Capitals spinner.

“He helped me a lot during the Australia tour. I was a little nervous before the match. I used to meet him in the morning. He came to me and said, ‘I don’t know what you are going to bowl, but I want you to be happy on the ground. I will be watching you from the pavilion. It doesn’t matter how you bowl. Just do it with a smile’," Kuldeep added further.

“So, I remembered this. And I was doing the same thing on the ground. I did not feel the pressure in that match. And when I took five wickets, I dedicated it to him. He had tears in his eyes. He couldn’t believe it. So, he has influenced my life a lot," he recalled further.

