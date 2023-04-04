IPL 2023: Laser Shows, Folk Dances And Live Bands to Entertain Fans in Guwahati

Guwahati plans to produce a memorable experience for the fans that will be attending the two IPL 2023 matches this week. Besides cricket, the Assam Cricket Association has lined up a series of live performances prior to each fixture for the entertainment of the fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The venue is one of the home venues for Rajasthan Royals this season and the franchise will host Punjab Kings on April 5 and Delhi Capitals on April 8.

“The focus is on cricket, definitely. But with that, the fans will also be treated to some quality entertainment on the match day," BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Saikia revealed there will be a laser how between each innings of the two matches. “The usual visual displays will be there. Along with it, the ACA has planned a laser show which will be among the grandest ever in the entire North East," he said.

He further added that the ACA is promoting local artists.

“Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists so that they can get a bigger platform," Saikia said.

Both RR and PBKS teams have reached Guwahati.

Live performances at the IPL venue were commonplace before matches but since the covid pandemic, they have taken a backseat. RR executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur is glad that the entertainment component is being brought back.

“We are glad that the ACA is bringing back the entertainment component to the IPL matches through this," Barthakur said.

RR started their IPL 2023 campaign with a dominating performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Sanju Samson-led crushed SRH by 72 runs in Hyderabad.

RR finished runners-up last season after losing to Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

