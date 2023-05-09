IPL 2023 Latest Points Table, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians Zoom to 3rd Spot; Faf du Plessis Nearing 600 Runs

Mumbai Indians’ middle-order came to the fore again as they chased down a 200-run target with comical ease - the third time they have done this season now and becoming the first team to do so in a single IPL season.

Their red-hot show is a stark contrast to how their season started when they lost a couple of matches in a row but now they have put themselves in playoff contention with yet another stunning show in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: SKY Soars High as Mumbai Indians Outclass RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore must have felt a sense of comfort when they posted 199/6 despite being rocked early by Jason Behrendorff. Blistering fifties from Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis followed by a late cameo from Dinesh Karthik propelled them to the challenging total.

MI were having none of it. First Ishan Kishan took off in the Powerplay as he struck 42 off 21 and then came Suryakumar Yadav as he raised a storm to blow away RCB. When he was done, RCB were left in tatters and MI needed just eight runs to win off 26 deliveries.

SKY made 83 off 35 while Nehal Wadhera remained unbeaten on 52 off 34 with MI reaching 200 in 16.3 overs.

Before the start of Tuesday’s clash, MI were languishing at the eighth spot. After the win, they have jumped to the third spot and pulled themselves into playoff contention. MI have 12 points from 11 matches and are now just behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans who have 16 points and Chennai Super Kings who are second with 13 points.

RCB on the other hand have slipped one rung to seventh spot. They are in the race but the road has become a bit more challenging now for them. Four teams including Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and RCB have 10 points each.

With his sixth half-century of the season, Faf du Plessis has extended his lead at the top of the run-getters list. He has now 576 runs from 11 innings at 57.60 and an excellent strike-rate of 157.8.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill complete the top-three.

Suryakumar has broken into the top-10 and has now 376 runs from 11 innings at 34/18 and a stunning strike-rate of 186.13

Mohammed Shami continues to be at the top of the top wicket-takers list with 19 scalps from 11 matches. Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande also have 19 wickets each but Shami is ahead due to a better economy rate.

Jason Behrendorff, who took three wickets for MI, has climbed up to the 17th spot with 11 scalps from seven matches.

