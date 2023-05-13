IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update After DC vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants 4th, Punjab Kings Jump to 6th

So we have the first official elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs race. It was the duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar that extinguished the flickering hopes of Delhi Capitals with commanding individual performances to set up a vital 31-run win for Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night.

Needing a win to stay in the contention for a playoff spot, DC made a blazing start to the chase of 168 thanks to a vintage David Warner racing away to a quickfire half-century.

However, once PBKS turned to their spinners, it was all but over for DC. Harpreet ran through their batting order with a four-wicket haul while Rahul Chahar took two wickets as well to keep up the pressure. From 69/0, DC slumped to 88/6 in no time.

DC eventually managed 136/8 in 20 overs. A major credit for the win though should go to Prabhsimran Singh who managed to score a century on a track that was overly friendly to the spinners as DC realised during their chase.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow Super Giants recovered to chase down 183 in 19.2 overs thanks to Prerak Mankad’s 64 and breathtaking innings from the duo of Marcus Stoinis (40 off 25) and Nicholas Pooran (44* off 13).

IPL Points Table Update

LSG have now taken their points tally to 13 following a sixth win of the season. They have climbed up to enter the playoffs zone, displacing Rajasthan Royals from the fourth spot. RR though can rise as high as third should they beat Royal Challengers on Sunday.

PBKS were eighth before their win over DC but following the result, have skipped a couple of spots to take hold of the 6th position on the table. They have also improved their net run rate from -0.441 to -0.268.

DC suffered their eighth loss of the season and remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.

IPL Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis continues to lead the top run-scorers list but Yashasvi Jaiswal is breathing down his neck. There is a gap of just one run between the two. And incidentally, the duo will come face to face on Sunday afternoon when RR host RCB in Jaipur.

DC captain David Warner scored a rapid 54 off 27 and thus is back in the top-10 of Orange Cap race.

IPL Purple Cap

With 23 wickets from 12 matches, Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans is leading this race ahead of fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal who has 21 wickets from 12 matches. The third spot is also occupied by a leggie in Piyush Chawla who has 19 wickets from 12 matches for Mumbai Indians.