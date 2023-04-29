IPL 2023 Latest Points Table After PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Jump to Second Spot, Royals Still at Top

Lucknow Super Giants jumped to second place in IPL 2023 standings after their massive 56-run victory over Punjab Kings in what was a run-fest in Mohali. Lucknow scored the second-highest total in IPL history by smashing 257/5, but Punjab could only muster up 201.

Courtesy of their massive win, LSG boosted their net-run rate and jumped to second place in IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 8 matches, KL Rahul’s side were level on points with the table toppers Rajasthan Royals but Sanju Samson’s side had a better net run rate (+0.939) than LSG’s NRR (+0.841).

PBKS vs LSG Highlights IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Hammer Punjab Kings to Win by 56 Runs

IPL 2023 Latest Points Table

Gujarat Titans were pushed to third place they too have 10 points but trail the top two in terms of net run rate, Hardik Pandya’s side were at 0.580, whereas Chennai Super Kings were pushed to fourth, they too level on 10 points, with a net run rate of 0.376.

Royal Challengers Bangalore remained in fifth place, they have 8 points from as many games, Punjab Kings are in sixth place level on points with RCB, after a massive defeat their net run rate took a hit and tanked to -0.510.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Kolkata Knight Riders have six points from 8 games, they are just above Mumbai Indians, both sides are level on points but KKR’s NRR (-0.027) was slightly better than MI’s (-0.620).

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in ninth place, Delhi Capitals are rock bottom, both sides with just two wins, and 4 points from 7 games each.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis continues to lead the race for the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, Du Plessis has 422 runs from 8 innings, Virat Kohli in second with 333 runs, CSK’s Devon Conway is third with 322 runs from 8 matches, CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad in fourth place with 317 runs, whereas Delhi Capitals’ skipper David Warner is fifth in Orange Cap race with 306 runs from 7 innings.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj continues to keep hold of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap with 14 wickets from 8 innings, Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan has 14 wickets too but has played just 7 innings, Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh also has 14 wickets, in 8 innings.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande is also level on 14 wickets with the rest of the bowlers while Varun Chakravarthy completes the top five with 13 scalps in 8 innings.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here