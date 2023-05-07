IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Climb Out of Bottom With Win at Rajasthan

Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed a dramatic win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL 2023 to climb out of the bottom with 8 points from 10 games.

They are level on points with Delhi Capitals, who also have 8 from 10 outings, but the Hyderabad-based team are placed higher by virtue of a superior net run rate.

Rajasthan missed out on an opportunity to go to the second position in the table as they let the match slip from right under their nose. Sandeep Sharma’s no-ball in the final delivery of the game, cost them the victory as the resulting free hit went for a boundary and helped SRH cross the finish line.

Following the shock result, RR stayed put at position 4 on the table with 10 points from 11 games.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans extended their lead at the top with their win over Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the day as LSG missed out on a chance to move ahead of second-placed Chennai Super Kings.

LSG remained in the third position with 11 points from as many games following their loss against Hardik Pandya’s GT.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth in the table with 10 points from as just as many games, level on points with sixth-placed Mumbai Indians, and seventh-placed Punjab Kings. The three teams are separated by net run rate alone.

Kolkata Knight Riders come in at 8th with 8 points after 10 games.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis retains the top spot in the run-scorers rankings with 511 runs this season, followed by RR youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has amassed 477 runs this season.

GT opener Shubman Gill climbed up to third in the table with 469 runs in the campaign after his unbeaten 94 against LSG in the day’s early game.

CSK opener Devon Conway, with 458 runs this year stands fourth, ahead of fifth-placed Virat Kohli of RCB with 419 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

The fight for the purple cap is as tight as it gets with the top three bowlers all on 19 wickets apiece.

GT pacer Mohammed Shami tops the wicket-takers rankings, followed by teammate Rashid Khan in second and CSK seamer Tushar Deshpande at third.

Veteran MI spinner Piyush Chawla comes in fourth with 17 scalps this season and Yuzvendra Chahal of RR ranks fifth with 17 wickets to his name following his 4-wicket haul against SRH.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here