IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Static at Eighth After Keeping Campaign Alive 

Kolkata Knight Riders launched a terrific fightback in the slog overs to prevent Sunrisers Hyderabad from chasing down 172 on Thursday night. With that, the former champions have kept their slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive even though they continue to be at the bottom half of the IPL 2023 standings as of now.

With six overs remaining in the innings of SRH, the contest seemed done and dusted as the hosts needed just 48 off 36 with six wickets remaining. More importantly captain Aiden Markram and the big hitting Heinrich Klaasen were well set and finding boundaries.

Their 70-run stand had put SRH in a comfortable spot.

And then Shardul Thakur, with his golden arm, brought KKR a breakthrough by having Klaasen caught for 36. The hopes now shifted on the shoulders of Markram who made 41 before exiting the stage.

A few tight overs later, SRH needed 9 runs from their final six deliveries and Varun Chakravarthy, who bowled an expensive first over, allowed three runs in that besides picking up the wicket of Abdul Samad on 21.

IPL Points Table Update

There has been no change in the standings after Kolkata’s five-run win in the standings. KKR though have improved their tally to eight points and continue to hold onto the eighth spot. SRH remain ninth while Delhi Capitals are at the last spot.

IPL Orange Cap

The top-six run-getters remain the same with Faf du Plessis leading the list having scored 466 runs from nine matches. Rinku Singh has taken his tally past the 300-run mark after top-scoring with 46 during SRH vs KKR. He has climbed up to the seventh spot in the orange cap race.

IPL Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami has kept hold of the purple cap with the top-seven remaining undisturbed. Chakravarthy took one wicket to take his count to 14 scalps from 10 matches and has swapped places with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to take the eighth spot.

