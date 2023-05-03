6, 6, 6: Liam Livingstone Ruins Jofra Archer's Comeback with a Hat-trick of Sixes - WATCH

Liam Livingstone put out his best game on Wednesday night when Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosted 5-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali. The English all-rounder walked out to bat when his team was reduced to 68 for 1 in the 8th over, following the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan. He had a slow start to his innings but he shifted gears once he was joined by Jitesh Sharma in the middle.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Livingstone raced to his first fifty this season in 32 balls and ended up being the top-scorer with an unbeaten of 82 balls, studded with seven boundaries and four sixes. He was at his furious best when he smacked his English teammate Jofra Archer for three sixes in a row in the 19th over.

Archer began the over with a short and slower one but it seemed like Livingstone was waiting for it. He sat back and heaved over long-on for a 91-meter hit. The next delivery was a fuller one outside off and Livingstone smashed it even longer. It was hit with the same intensity over the same area and it clocked 92 meters.

FIFTY & going strong 🔥🔥This has been an entertaining innings from the @PunjabKingsIPL batter 👌🏻👌🏻 Can he finish on a high note? Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/QDEf6eqX22 #TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/7taq5q5I67 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

Following back-to-back monstrous hits, Archer was forced to change his line and length but it didn’t bother Livingstone at all. The Punjab all-rounder once again lofts it from over the long-on region, making it three sixes in a row.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Despite a great start, Mumbai Indians lost the momentum towards the end. The duo of Livingstone and Sharma stepped up in style to propel Punjab Kings to a fighting 214 for three. There was no slam-bang approach but sheer orthodox hits on both sides of the wicket from the Vidarbha keeper-batter. Sharma looked fluent be it from the deceiving spin from Chawla or sheer raw pace from Archer as he hit five fours and two sixes, only to remain stranded one run shy of a maiden IPL fifty.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here