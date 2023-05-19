'Would Never Pick Livingstone Again..': Yusuf Pathan Slams Punjab Kings Batter's Attitude After Getting Bowled vs RR

Liam Livingstone smashed a 94-run knock against Delhi Capitals almost nearly helping Punjab Kings chase down DC’s mammoth total however the Englishman fell narrowly short as Punjab lost the game by 15 runs. The power hitter failed to leave an impression in his next outing against Rajasthan Royals, and Livingstone was slammed by the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh for his attitude.

Livingstone was castled by Navdeep Saini and the PBKS batter only managed to score 9 runs in 13 balls but what he did after getting dismissed irked the former Indian cricketers who were commentating on the game in Dharamshala.

The Englishman was seen smiling as he made his way back to the dugout, but Pathan and Harbhajan were not at all impressed with Livingstone’s effort as he simply gifted away his wicket in a must-win game as PBKS still had very slim hopes of making it into the playoffs, but they needed to beat Rajasthan Royals for that.

Shikhar Dhawan’s side had already lost three early wickets but Livingstone who is known for his brutal hitting was looking tentative on Friday ever since he came out to bat. In the fourth ball of the seventh over of PBKS’ inning, Saini castled Livingstone as the 29-year-old was nowhere near the ball and had swung his bat wildly.

However, when he smiled after getting dismissed, Pathan said that if he was the mentor or captain for Punjab Kings he would not pick the English power hitter for next season.

“If I was the coach, captain or mentor of Punjab Kings I’d never pick him again," Pathan said while calling the game between PBKS and RR.

Harbhajan Singh also agreed and said that he couldn’t understand why the Punjab Kings batter was smiling after giving away his wicket cheaply.

Earlier, Royals skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first but they couldn’t start well having lost Prabhsimran Singh on the second ball of the inning.

The skipper Dhawan himself could only score 17 while Atharva Taide managed to add 19 runs but the Mohali-based franchise struggled to deal with Rajasthan’s bowling attack.