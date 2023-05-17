IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's 94 in Vain, Delhi Capitals Spoil the Party for Punjab Kings With 15-run Win

Delhi Capitals spoiled the party for Punjab Kings denting the hopes of Shikhar Dhawan’s side to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs after they lost to DC by 15 runs. Liam Livingstone smashed a 94-run knock but still lost the match as they could only muster up 198/8 in reply to Delhi’s 213/2 after a blistering 82-run knock from Rilee Rossouw.

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss however, Delhi Capitals openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw came flying out of the blocks. The opening pair stitched together a 94-run stand with Warner scoring 46 runs before Dhawan’s spectacular catch ended his inning abruptly. Shaw would go on to smash a fifty before being dismissed by Sam Curran.

Rilee Rossouw then played a game-changing knock of 82 runs in just 37 balls with 6 boundaries and six sixes. Rossouw returned unbeaten and helped his side post a massive total of 213/2. Phil Salt also scored 26 in 14 balls to power Delhi to their first 200-plus total in IPL 2023 season.

Chasing 214 runs, PBKS didn’t begin well as they lost Dhawan on a golden duck courtesy of Ishant Sharma’s heroics with the new ball. Prabhsimran Singh had smashed a century when these two sides met recently, and Delhi Capitals were eliminated from the race of the playoffs.

DC would have their revenge though, and made PBKS’ road to the playoffs all the more complicated as they cannot reach 16 points now.

Atharva Taide smashed 55 in 42 balls including five boundaries and 2 sixes but was bizarrely called back and was declared retired out.

Delhi didn’t have a good day on the field as plenty of catches were dropped, Livingstone got a massive lifeline having been dropped and he would go on to punish the Delhi Capitals bowlers.

It was a dramatic finish to the game as the Englishman almost nearly pulled away with a sensational win, Ishant bowled a waist-high no-ball to give PBKS fans a glimmer of hope but the veteran pacer almost kept his nerve to dismiss Livingstone on the last the ball of the innings and avenge their previous defeat.