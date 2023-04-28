IPL 2023: Litton Das Departs KKR Camp Due to Family Emergency, Returns Back to Bangladesh

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Litton Das has left the team’s camp and returned back to his home in Bangladesh due to an urgent medical emergency in his family. As per a statement from the two-time IPL champs, they wished the Bangladesh batter well in his difficult time.

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time," read the statement from KKR.

Das has only recently joined KKR since he was on international duty as Bangladesh hosted Ireland and after helping the Bangla Tigers win the Test match against Ireland by 7 wickets, he joined up with KKR.

The 28-year-old only played one match against Delhi Capitals, managing to score just 4 runs after he opened the innings alongside Jason Roy and was subsequently left out of the playing XI for the next matches against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost the match against Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets which was Delhi’s first win in IPL 2023 season on April 20.

Nitish Rana’s side had lost four matches in a row recently, however, they did bounce back from the four-match losing streak by picking up a much-needed victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It remains to be seen whether Das can be back in time for KKR’s next outing against second-placed Gujarat Titans in what will be the rematch of the epic clash earlier this season between the two sides which Rinku Singh decided on his own by smashing five sixes in the last over and taking Kolkata to a remarkable victory.

