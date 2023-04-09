'Aate Hi Kaam Shuru Kardiye': Lockie Ferguson Bowls Fastest Delivery of IPL 2023, Twitterati React

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans, his former IPL franchise at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. Ferguson’s delivery clocked 154.1 kmph and was the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2023 so far.

Last season as well, Ferguson clocked the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he touched 157.3 kmph for Gujarat Titans in the final against Rajasthan Royals.

It was a race between Ferguson and Umran Malik last season as the two were engaged in a mini battle of their own, and a similar scenario played out this year too. Before Ferguson, Malik had bowled a delivery which clocked 152 kmph, however, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was surpassed on Sunday as Lockie clocked 154 kmph.

During the second ball of Gujarat Titans’ fourth over of the inning, Ferguson touched 154kmph which Shubman Gill played towards backward point for a single. Ferguson meanwhile is playing in his second stint for the Knight Riders, he had earlier represented the two-time champions from 2017 to 2021.

Before the start of the IPL 2023 season, the New Zealand pacer was traded to KKR. He had been purchased for a price of Rs 10 crore by the reigning champions. Ferguson played 13 matches, in which he scalped 12 wickets.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were elated to see Ferguson’s sheer pace. Here’s how fans reacted to Lockie Ferguson’s 154.1 kmph delivery which proved to be the fastest ball of IPL:

Lockie Ferguson bowled a 154.1 Kph thunderbolt.— KKR Bhakt ™ (@KKRSince2011) April 9, 2023

Lockie Ferguson to other bowlers after bowled the fastest bowl of IPL 2023 - 154.1 kph:#ACKOForTheFans @ACKOIndia pic.twitter.com/IW8q2UhOzI— ɳรɦµ µɱα૨ (@junior_Ram__04) April 9, 2023

Lockie Ferguson first 4 balls vs GT149.2 Kph154.1 Kph150.5 Kph151.4 Kph pic.twitter.com/UZzrelArPJ — KKR Bhakt ™ (@KKRSince2011) April 9, 2023

Lockie Ferguson’s resurgence under Bharat Arun saab needed. I love it and I think I deserve it.— Ethical Joker (Perry’s version) (@Jokeresque_) April 9, 2023

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans began the contest really well with Shubman Gill once again setting the platform for his side. The youngster crossed the 2000-run milestone in IPL with his 39-run knock.

Sai Sudharsan meanwhile scored a fifty in 34 balls to put the defending champions in a commanding position against KKR.

