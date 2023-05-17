'Had Lost Hope of Playing Cricket as My Hand Couldn't be Lifted at One Point': Mohsin Khan on Injury Struggles

Lucknow Super Giants paceman Mohsin Khan opened up on the injury which kept him out of cricket for a very long time after last season’s Indian Premier League. Mohsin impressed many in IPL 2022 by claiming 14 scalps in 9 matches, but things went down for him as he had to undergo surgery to remove blood clots in his bowling shoulder last year.

He also missed the majority of IPL 2023 as he was recovering after the surgery. However, after failing to make a major impact in his first two matches of the season, Mohsin bounced back against Mumbai Indians. The left-arm paceman defended 11 runs in the final over in front of reputed finishers Tim David and Cameron Green on Tuesday. Mohsin was right on the money and bowled a couple of yorkers to keep the MI finishers David and Green quiet. He gave away just five runs as LSG registered a crucial 5-run win.

Mohsin thanked Rajeev Shukla, LSG team management and the family for sticking by him during his tough times when he was recovering from the injury.

“My injury, I hope none of the cricketers get it. This was a different sort of injury as my artery was completely blocked. The nerves in my arm had got completely blocked. The association, Rajeev Shukla sir, Gautam Gambhir sir, the LSG franchise, Sanjeev sir, my family, they all backed me," Mohsin said in the post-match press conference.

Talking about the struggles, he faced during the tough times Mohsin said he wasn’t able to lift his hand at one point.

“Before and after the surgery for my injury, I struggled a lot and it was a tough time for me. I had lost hope of playing cricket as my hand couldn’t be lifted at one point. It wasn’t even getting fully straight," said Mohsin.

He further said that doctors told him that they might have to amputate his arm if he didn’t come on time for the surgery.

“It was a medical-related thing. I still get scared thinking about it. The doctor told me that if I was late by one month, we would have had to amputate your arm," said Mohsin.