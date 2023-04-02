'Was Mark Wood's Day and He Made it Count': KL Rahul Lauds LSG Pacer After Match-Winning Spell vs DC

Skipper KL Rahul heaped praises on star performers Kyle Mayers and Mark Wood who helped Lucknow Super Giants start their campaign on a high with a crucial 50-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Mayers set up the foundation with a blistering 73-run knock while Wood ran riot with the ball by claiming a five-wicket haul which rattled DC in their opening match of the season at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

It was a collective effort from LSG as they managed to outclass David Warner’s Capitals in all three departments to go top of the table.

Rahul said that LSG didn’t have much idea about the pitch before the match as it was the first time they were playing on their home ground. He also talked about the new ‘Impact Player’ rule.

“It was a great start. We were clueless of the pitch, nice way to start. We’ll take confidence from this win. Toss is not in our hands, with the new rules you get to play with the team you want. Gives great depth in bowling and batting," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Rahul said the positive intent of Mayers and other middle-order batters helped Lucknow post an above-par target on a trick surface.

“I felt that we were 25-30 runs above par with the way that Kyle batted and the intent of the other batters getting on with the game and taking on the spinners," he asserted.

The LSG captain suggested that Delhi Capitals openers started strong in the chase but Wood shifted the momentum completely in their favour.

“I thought they started well, but we came back well. It was Wood’s day and he made it count, it’s a dream for a fast bowler to claim a five-wicket haul," he added.

LSG bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals as Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi also claimed two wickets each as Delhi Capitals failed to match the intensity in the chase.

“Overall, the bowling group did well and put pressure on the batters. We are not going to make too much of it, we’ll take confidence from it," he said.

Rahul asserted that in the shortest format, the team has to be ready for the challenge in every match and they have to continue the momentum in the next matches.

“It’s T20 cricket, you need to turn up everyday and be ready for the fight. We don’t want to think too much about this win," he added.

