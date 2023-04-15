IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Rope in Arpit Guleria as Replacement for Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday named Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He joins LSG for INR 20 Lakh.

Arpit made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services. He has played 15 First-Class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively from the same.

LSG have won their last two games, and another win on Saturday against Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take them to the top spot in the IPL standing.

In their last game, chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 212, Lucknow Super Giants were reduced to 23/3 in four overs. However, Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) and Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) came together to help LSG pull off a dramatic run chase at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

While skipper KL Rahul has struggled with his strike-rate so far, the Super Giants have found new heroes to take the team home.

If Krunal Pandya produced an all-round show against Sunrisers, West Indian Nicholas Pooran’s breath-taking 19-ball 62 helped them to chase down a difficult 212 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match.

LSG has a balanced batting line-up with opener Kyle Mayers producing the goods in the first two matches, while the lower middle order comprising Marcus Stoinis, Pooran and Ayush Badoni has shown the other day they can win crunch games.

However, Deepak Hooda has failed so far.

Losing three wickets in the powerplay almost jeopardised their chase against RCB and LSG will hope it was just an aberration.

Among bowlers, they have a good mix of pace and spin. While Mark Wood and Avesh Khan have looked good, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya have also shone in their respective roles.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for INR 20 Lakh. Desai represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played three first-class matches, having 151 runs against his name.

(With inputs from Agencies)

