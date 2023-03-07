IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Their New Jersey Ahead of Upcoming Season

Lucknow Super Giants unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League on Tuesday. LSG started their IPL journey last year after Sanjeev Goenka-owned RPSG with a massive bid of Rs. 7,090 bought the Lucknow-based franchise. Team India batter KL Rahul was named the captain of LSG and the team did well in its first season of IPL as they finished third on the points table after the league stage.

The franchise on Sunday unveiled the jersey in the presence of their star players including Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat and Deepak Hooda. While team mentor Gautam Gambhir, owner Sanjeev Goenka and the BCC secretory Jay Shah also attended the special event. They have completely revamped their jersey from last season as this time LSG players will wear a dark blue colour outfit with a bit of orange and green.

In the quest to get their hands on IPL trophy, LSG splashed massive money for Nicholas Pooran in the mini-auction as they bought him for INR 16 crore.

LSG have also tried not to alter the core group of players much. Along with Rahul, the team held back the likes of Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan among the capped India stars. They released experienced Jason Holder ahead of the auction, while apart from Pooran, LSG made some smart signings including Amit Mishra, Romario Shephard, Daniel Sams and Jaydev Unadkat.

Meanwhile, skipper Rahul will be under some pressure in the upcoming season as he has already lost his place in India’s T20I set-up after he struggled with form in recent times. He has also lost his ODI vice-captaincy to Hardik Pandya and in the upcoming season, he needs to prove their value to the Indian team management.

Lucknow Super Giants will start their 2023 campaign at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow against Delhi Capitals on April 1.

LSG Full Squad: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

