IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss and Opt to Bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to field first against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

KL Rahul said that they have made one change to their team, with Yash Thakur coming in for Jaydev Unadkat, which he clarified is a tactical move.

“We’ll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in. Today, we need to assess the conditions well and find the right lengths early. Get the batters out early and then hope there is a bit of dew, dew factor is always there in Chennai," KL Rahul said at the toss.

MS Dhoni said that CSK are unchanged, as a huge roar came from the stands.

“Does mean a lot. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there," MS Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK vs LSG Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

