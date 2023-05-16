'The Incredible Hulk': Marcus Stoinis' Blistering 89-run Knock Against Mumbai Indians Sets Twitter Ablaze

Marcus Stoinis played a breathtaking unbeaten knock of 89 runs in just 47 balls against Mumbai Indians to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a total of 177/3 in their must-win game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 16, Tuesday.

Stoinis was dubbed the ‘incredible hulk’ after his stunning finish allowed LSG to reach a fight-worthy total on a difficult track against Mumbai Indians.

The Australian all-rounder smashed 4 boundaries and 8 maximums and while he did miss his century by just 11 runs, Stoinis ensured that Lucknow recovered from a slow start as they lost three wickets early but skipper Krunal Pandya smashed 49 to steady the ship.

Pandya’s knock came in 42 balls and the LSG captain had to be retired hurt after which Nicholas Pooran joined Stoinis in the middle although it was the Aussie batter’s day as he took Chris Jordan and other MI bowlers to the cleaners.

The 33-year-old scored 54 runs in the last 3 overs to help LSG post a competitive total.

Check the best reactions after Marcus Stoinis’ fiery knock against Mumbai Indians:

18th over - 24 runs.19th over - 15 runs.20th over - 15 runs.Lucknow Supergiants scored 54 runs in last 18 balls - Credit goes to Marcus Stoinis’ Incredible innings! pic.twitter.com/zVF4GkupjD — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 16, 2023

Marcus Stoinis in IPL 2023:Innings:13Runs:368Strike Rate:152Average:34 Unreal power of Bhagwan Shri Ram❤️pic.twitter.com/Rc7oMZ2Jnp — V (@vanshtweetz) May 16, 2023

U can’t be bad at cricket if u have played for RCBWhat an innings Marcus Stoinis pic.twitter.com/mA4e9xBpx9 — M. (@IconicKohIi) May 16, 2023

Marcus Stoinis single handedly destroying MI, literally. pic.twitter.com/oHXLWggPfe— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 16, 2023

This is how Marcus Stoinis saw Mumbai Indians today pic.twitter.com/cDdgvqD0eF— Ankit Pathak (@ankit_acerbic) May 16, 2023

Stoinis ensured that Lucknow reached 177/3, smashing a maximum on the last ball of the innings, and he had earlier reached his half-century also by smashing a six.

Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and he elected to bowl first, while Krunal insisted that he anyway wanted to bat first. Lucknow didn’t begin well though as they lost Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad on consecutive deliveries with Jason Behrendroff missing a hat-trick by a whisker.

Piyush Chawla dismissed Quinton de Kock on 16 to send the alarm bells ringing for LSG however, Pandya played a sensible rebuilding knock alongside Stoinis who started slow but once he found his range, there was no stopping the Australian all-rounder.

Pandya was retired hurt at 49 after which Stoinis took it upon himself to take his side to a par total as MI’s death bowling woes continued.