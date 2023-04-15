IPL 2023: Marsh Back as Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl, Hasaranga in for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and decided to field first against Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB are looking to get back to winning ways, after back-to-back defeats as DC are winless so far in the tournament.

David Warner said that RCB have one change with Mitchell Marsh coming in for Rovman Powell.

“We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It’s about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don’t want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have a change. Marsh comes in for Powell," Warner said after winning the toss.

Faf du Plessis announced that RCB also have one change, with Wanindu Hasaranga replacing David Willey. Vyshak Vijaykumar is also making his IPL debut for RCB.

“Would have done the same. Hopefully, it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It’s difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey," Du Plessis said at the toss.

RCB vs DC Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Delhi Capitals - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Subs: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya

