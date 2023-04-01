IPL 2023 Match 1, GT vs CSK: Ruturaj's 92-run Knock in Vain as Gujarat Titans Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 5 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway is dismissed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings 2023 in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titan’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings 2023 in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad bats during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings 2023 in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titan’s Rashid Khan, center, celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings’ Chennai Super Kings’ Moeen Ali during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates after scoring half a century during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titan’s Kane Williamson is carried off the field after he got injured while fielding during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans, Wriddhiman Saha bats during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan bats during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill bats during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Chennai Super Kings’ cricketers celebrate the wicket of Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya leaves the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Chennai Super Kings’ Mitchel Santner takes a catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Shankar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, right, celebrate after their team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia celebrate after playing the winning shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia is greeted by Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja at the end of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo)