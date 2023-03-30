IPL 2023: Matches, Venues, Tickets, Streaming, Schedule And All You Should Know

The annual Indian Premier League is set for its 16th edition. The season will start with the clash of defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

Fans are in for a great time as the IPL will feature 70 league-stage matches to be played across 10 venues over 52 days. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will start as the title favourites.

MI Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Mumbai Indians Team

GT enjoyed a dream maiden season by not only topping the league stage but also winning the title. Hardik is already being touted as India’s next skipper in limited-overs cricket. So all eyes will be on him as well.

Furthermore, GT boast of genuine match-winners like Shubman Gill, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan.

Other contenders include five-time champions Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. It is being speculated that this will be Dhoni’s last IPL as a player. It will be a fairy-tale ending to Captain Cool‘s storied career should he lead CSK to their fifth title.

Last year’s finalists Rajasthan Royals and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the dark horses of the tournament.

On the eve of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, here is all you need to know:

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Indian Premier League 2023 will be live streamed on the on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. Matches will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

IPL Schedule

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 31. The final group game will be played on May 21.

CSK Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Chennai Super Kings Team

Match Venues

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played at – MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), IS Bindra Stadium (Mohali), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur), Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bangalore) and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Hyderabad).

How to buy IPL Tickets?

Tickets for this year’s IPL are available on the BookMyShow and Paytm Insider applications. BookMyShow and Paytm Insider will deliver tickets to the buyer’s address at least two to three days before the start of the match.

Get the latest Cricket News here