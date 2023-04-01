IPL 2023: Mayer's Superb Knock, Wood's 5-fer Guide LSG to 50-run Win Against Delhi Capitals

After Kyle Mayer’s rollicking knock, English fast bowler Mark Wood picked up the first five-wicket haul of the Indian Premier League 2023 to help Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs. Chasing a mammoth 194-run target, the David Warner-led side was restricted to 143/9 in 20 overs.

Openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided a great start to Delhi Capitals in the chase of 194, smashing boundaries on regular intervals until Mark Wood came into the attack. The English pacer provided Lucknow with the opening breakthrough, cleaning up Prithvi with fuller delivery and shattering the 41-run opening stand.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Wood was extremely lucky to knock over in-form Mitchell Marsh off the very next ball, creating a hat-trick chance for himself. But he ended up bowling a shorter delivery which was eventually given a no-ball.

Sarfaraz Khan, the next man in, tried to stitch a good partnership with the DC skipper for the third wicket but he too surrendered to Wood’s brilliance. The wicketkeeper-batter looked to play a ramp shot but ended up getting caught by Krishnappa Gowtham at short leg.

Skipper Warner and Rilee Rossouw (30 off 20 balls) did add 40 runs before a freak dismissal off Ravi Bishnoi’s (2/31 in 4 overs) delivery brought about his downfall.

Meanwhile, David Warner notched up his first fifty this season and raised his bat to celebrate the achievement in the 15th over. However, the skipper lacked solid support from the other end. After fighting a long battle against the LSG attack, Warner lost his wicket to Avesh Khan. His 56-run innings was laced with 7 boundaries.

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE

Mark Wood returned to bowl the final over and got rid of Chetan Sakariya and Axar Patel to complete the first five-wicket haul of the season. He returned magical figures of 5 for 14 in 4 overs.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers made a grand entry on the IPL stage with a scintillating 38-ball-73 to lead Lucknow Super Giants to an imposing 193/6 against DC. The left-hander from Barbados, who was included in absence of South African opener Quinton De Kock, made Capitals pay a heavy price for dropping him on 14, by blazing his way to a 28-ball fifty as his knock had as many as seven sixes.

Deepak Hooda (17, 18b) at the other end was a mere spectator to Mayers’ fury as they stitched 79 runs in 42 balls to accelerate the run rate in the middle overs.

The duo departed in the space of one ball, while Marcus Stoinis (12) got out cheaply in the middle overs.

But LSG maintained the momentum with Nicholas Pooran (36; 21b) and Krunal Pandya (15 not out; 13b) taking the charge, before Ayush Badoni’s mini assault (18; 7b, 1×4, 2×6) and a last ball six from ‘Impact Substitute’ Krishnappa Gowtham yielded 22 runs from the 20th over bowled by Chetan Sakariya (2/53).

The last five overs produced 66 runs, primarily due to Pooran and Badoni using long handles to good effect.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here