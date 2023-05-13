'Felt Like From Our Team Only Rashid Khan Turned up': Hardik Pandya After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya lauded Rashid Khan’s efforts with the ball against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match on Friday. Table-toppers Gujarat Titans suffered a 27-run defeat against the five-time champions as Rashid was the only player who turn up for the visitors in the big clash at Wankhede Stadium. The Afghan superstar spun his web around the MI batters in the first half and claimed four wickets but he didn’t get support from the other bowlers as the hosts posted 218/5 in 20 overs.

Titans also failed to match the intensity in the chase, especially in the first half, but Rashid stole the show in the final hour with his astonishing batting. He smashed 79 runs* off 32 balls. He smashed the MI bowlers all around the park and hit 10 sixes and 3 fours.

The GT skipper admitted that it was only Rashid who turned up at Wankhede from his team.

“Felt like from our team only he (Rashid) turned up. The way he batted, the way he bowled, it was tremendous," Hardik said after the loss.

Talking about the defeat, Hardik said that bowlers failed to get their plans right against the hosts and leaked 25 runs extra.

“Don’t have to try much (after this result). As a group, we weren’t there. In bowling also we were very flat. Didn’t have clear plans or didn’t execute. Wicket was very flat but I felt we gave 25 runs extra," he added.

Meanwhile, it was Suryakumar Yadav who stole the show on Friday with his maiden IPL century. The flamboyant batter played a ferocious 103-run* knock to help Mumbai post a mammoth 218/5.

The GT captain talked highly of Surya and labelled him as one of the best in business.

“Have spoken enough about him (Surya). One of the best batters in T20 cricket. You saw what can happen if you don’t execute your plans," he said.

Hardik was clinical of his team’s bowling performance and said that the intensity was flat and the lack of execution cost them the game.

“For me it’s very important that as a bowler you are clear. I can only set the fields. Losing five wickets and then scoring 129 in the last 10 overs (MI innings). We lacked a lot of execution and heart. That cost us the game. The intensity was also flat. Expected things to happen, but everyone knows at this level it doesn’t just happen," he concluded.