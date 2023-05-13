IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds MI Star Suryakumar Yadav's Insane Shot Versus GT

Suryakumar Yadav produced one of the finest innings in the IPL 2023 on Friday as he smashed 103 runs off just 49 deliveries to lead Mumbai Indians to a 27-run win over table toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Surya displayed his wide array of strokes in his maiden IPL ton as he whacked the Gujarat bowling attack all over the park.

One particular shot that stood out in his brilliant innings was his drive over the third man that. As unconventional as it sounds, the in-form Suryakumar made it work and look so effortless as he opened the blade of the bat and sent the ball for a six.

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six?We watched SKY do it here and still can’t understand. What about you? 😵‍💫#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/kg9QU7jxuW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023

And the most prominent exponent of the game of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, was mighty impressed with the 32-year-old’s show on the day.

Tendulkar shared a tweet that read “surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off MdShami11 . The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot"

.@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today!He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11.The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2023

Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl as the decision seemed to backfire for the holders. Mumbai openers Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma put up a 61-run stand for the first wicket before Rohit was dismissed for 29 runs. Kishan followed his captain back to the dugout in the very same over.

Nehal Wadhera was dismissed for 15 runs, while Vishnu Vinod chipped in with a 30-run contribution.

But, the day undoubtedly belonged to Suryakumar, who brought up his ton in style, with a six off the last ball to lead MI to a score of 218 for the loss of 5 wickets.

MI seemed to have the match wrapped up as they picked up early GT wickets in the second innings and did not let the Gujarat batting order settle. However, Rashid Khan came up with a quality 79 off 32 deliveries and David Miller registered 41 runs off 26 balls, but ultimately the holders’ efforts proved futile as the five-time champions took the win by a rather big margin.