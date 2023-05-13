MI vs GT: Twitterati Calls Rashid Khan Their Man of the Match After All-round Show Against Mumbai Indians

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan stole the show with bat and ball despite Gujarat Titans losing the Indian Premier League match to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rashid once again proved why he is labelled as the legend of the T20 format at the age of 24. After his blistering show with the bat on Friday, not calling Rashid an all-rounder should be considered a crime. The 24-year-old smashed unbeaten 79 runs off just 32 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans’ chase had two contrasting halves, in the first one the MI bowlers put them on the mat by dismissing half of the side under 10 overs. While in the second half, Rashid Khan came to the bat when David Miller was dismissed on the final ball of the 12th over and he completely blew away Mumbai Indians’ bowlers with his breathtaking batting performance.

However, the poor first half led to Gujrat Titans’ defeat, despite Rashid’s 79 they lost the match. However, his 10 sixes did entertain the fans at Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, he spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batter to claim four wickets. He didn’t get much support from the other end as Gujarat only picked five wickets.

Rashid, who took his overall wickets tally to 23 to top the bowling chart, jolted MI right after the powerplay to have Rohit caught in the first slip for an 18-ball 29, which included three fours and a couple of sixes. The second breakthrough came four balls later, with the Afghan leg-spinner trapping Kishan LBW.

Later he dismissed Nehal Wadhera and Tim David to complete his four-wicket haul.

Former cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath and the fans took to Twitter and hailed Rashid for his brilliant all-round performance and called him the Man of the Match.

Rashid Khan is my man of the match for tonight! What an incredible all round performance #MIvGT @rashidkhan_19 👏— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 12, 2023

What a man, What a playerAbsolutely Brilliant🔥He should definitely be today’s Man of the Match!!#RashidKhan pic.twitter.com/7wRxue6GQ0 — Sam: Mahirat❣️ (@im_possible1711) May 12, 2023

Take a bow to Rashid KhanFor me #RashidKhan Man of the match ✨#MIvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/tppymUuOSI — Zubair Fans Club (@ZubairFansClub0) May 12, 2023

Sorry Suryakumar Yadav 🙏🏿 butRashid Khan should get man of the match, first took 4fer on road like pitch & then made brill6 fifty from difficult situation👏Whattta circketer @rashidkhan_19 — ` Frustrated CSKian (@kurkureter) May 12, 2023

Rashid Khan is truly a fighter. He really deserves man of the match award for his brilliant innings.👏👏👍👍#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/8uaSk2dMSF— Sachin Jerry (@jerrysachin219) May 12, 2023

Rashid should be today’s Man of the Match pic.twitter.com/uFPMx6VJW8— Shantanu 🏏🎧 (@Shantanu630) May 12, 2023

Sorry #SuryakumarYadav but Rashid Khan deserved that Man Of the Match award for his 4 wickets and 79 runs with an SR 246.88 🔥Take a bow ! pic.twitter.com/5vMmmpB75u — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the win helped Mumbai Indians move to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table while the Titans remained intact at the top position.