'MI's Opening Combination Looks Confused': Experts Ring Alarm for Rohit, Ishan Kishan Ahead of RCB Clash

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 54 will see two of the most prolific Indian batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - taking the field against each other. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday and their current standings make it a must-win game for both teams. While RCB are placed sixth with 10 points and a net run-rate of -0.209, MI hold the eighth spot with as many points.

The ongoing has been completely different for Rohit and Virat. While the star RCB batter is enjoying a great run in the tournament, scoring 419 runs in 10 games with six half-centuries, the MI skipper has been struggling to remain among runs. He has managed just 5 runs in the last four innings including a couple of ducks.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Almost in Tears After Rinku Singh Hits Him for a Boundary on Last Ball

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash on Tuesday, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons Rohit’s problem isn’t technical and a lot mental.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Sehwag said, “Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block. There’s no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches.”

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that the MI opening batters look confused and that they need to learn from the way CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“MI’s opening combination looks confused they are taking a lot of risk. They were looking to hit all the balls. They should learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he remains so calm in the middle and hits the loose balls,” Finch told Star Sports.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Here’s How Sandeep Sharma’s One Mistake Spoiled the Party for Rajasthan Royals

On the other hand, former South African spinner Imran Tahir has heaped praise on Kohli for consistently scoring runs and termed it a result of his hard work and dedication.

“Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs. You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication. What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable,” Tahir said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here