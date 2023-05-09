IPL 2023: SKY Soars High as Mumbai Indians Outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore to Claim Third Spot

Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his best version on Royal Challengers Bangalore to help Mumbai Indians register a massive 6-wicket win in the Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Surya was at his very best against RCB as he scored 83 runs off just 35 balls - his highest score in IPL. Mumbai Indians won the match with 21 balls to spare and move to the third spot on the points table.

SKY displayed a 360-degree masterclass at Wankhede as the RCB bowlers looked clueless against his carnage. While it was young Nehal Wadhera who finished off the game in style with a maximum which also helped him score back-to-back half-centuries.

Mumbai Indians have become the first team to chase 200 or more thrice in a single season.

Earlier, it was Ishan Kishan who led the foundation of a successful chase for Mumbai Indians as he smashed 42 runs off just 21 balls which blew away RCB in the powerplay. He smashed 4 fours and as many sixes, while his skipper Rohit Sharma once again failed to get going and was dismissed for just 7.

Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Ishan and Rohit in the same over to put pressure on Mumbai Indians but SKY and Wadhera didn’t take much to rebuild the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed 7 fours and 6 sixes as he scored boundaries all around the park which took the game away from RCB’s reach. While Wadhera gave him more than able support as he hit 52 runs* off 34 balls.

Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed a couple of wickets as he dismissed Surya and Tim David on back-to-back deliveries but it was too late by then. Cameron Green remained unbeaten for 1 as he was at the other end when Wadhera smacked the ball for a six to seal the win for Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck aggressive half-centuries and shared a 120-run partnership for the third wicket as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 199/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians.

Maxwell blazed his way to 68 off 33 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and four maximums while Faf struck 65 off 41 balls, smacking five boundaries and three sixes as they rescued Royal Challengers Bangalore from the early setback of losing former skipper Virat Kohli for 1 in the first over.

Meanwhile, RCB failed to take advantage of Du Plessis and Maxwell’s knocks as after their departure they failed to get going and were restricted under 200 by Mumbai Indians. Dinesh Karthik did play a small cameo knock of 30 runs in 17 balls but other Indian batters Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror and Kedar Jadhav failed to hit the big shots.

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for MI as he claimed three wickets. While young Akash Madhwal delivered an excellent final over in which he gave just six runs.

