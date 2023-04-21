IPL 2023: Michael Vaughan Says Prithvi Shaw Can't Keep Going on Reputation

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) right-handed opener Prithvi Shaw in recent seasons has become known for providing his side with a brisk start at the top of the order. But this year, he has been unable to do so, with him recording scores of 12, 7, 0, 1, 0 and 13 in the ongoing season as Delhi are still rooted to the bottom of the points table, despite registering a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that Prithvi Shaw can’t keep relying on his reputation and the things he’s done in the past, especially after suffering a poor start to IPL 2023 for the Delhi Capitals.

“I think he needs a big innings. He needs some runs. He can’t keep going on reputation. He can’t keep going with what is done in the past. He needs to produce the runs here and now. He has got a poor start. He has not gotten out of Powerplay yet with the bat in hand yet," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

What has also resurfaced in IPL 2023 for Shaw has been his weakness in playing against high-quality fast-bowling and short-pitched deliveries.

“Early in the tournament, Mark Wood bowled him. His feet went nowhere. It was like he was waiting for the short ball and he was nowhere near the line or the pitch of the ball," added Vaughan.

In chasing 128 against Kolkata at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Shaw was brought in as an impact player for the chase, but made only 13 runs before chopping on to his stumps off leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the power-play.

“It is a target that won’t intimidate you as a batter, as you are not looking at the 190s. There is no real pressure in terms of the scoring rate. I think he comes out, plays the way he has done in the past but he needs to be there at the end of the sixth (over). He has to see his team home and 60-70 not out if he can be," observed Vaughan.

Despite the early loss of Shaw, Delhi somehow managed to reach the target with four balls to spare. Their next match in IPL 2023 will be against IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

