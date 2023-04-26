IPL 2023 Mid-season Stats Review: Here's The Leading Run-scorer, Highest Wicket-taker, Top Six-hitter And More For Each Franchise

IPL 2023 season has reached its midway stage with all franchises having played 7 matches each. Kolkata Knight Riders travelled to Bengaluru to face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore to play the first return fixture this season in match 36 on Wednesday. After a total of 35 matches played so far, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the IPL 2023 points table while Delhi Capitals are in tenth place.

Here’s a quick look at IPL 2023 mid-season stats review, the highest run-scorer for all ten teams in seven matches so far, the leading wicket-taker and the most who has hit the most sixes for their side at the halfway stage of the ongoing season.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army remain on course for their fifth IPL title as they currently sit at the top of IPL 2023 points table, with 10 points from 7 matches. Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for CSK with 314 runs, while Tushar Deshpande is their leading wicket-taker so far with 12 wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad has the most sixes at 17, while their highest score of 235/5 came against KKR and Chennai Super Kings have won 2 matches at home, and 3 matches away from Chepauk.

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans are in second place with 10 points from 7 games, trailing CSK on net run rate. Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer for GT having scored 284 runs, Rashid Khan is their leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps while David Miller has hit the most sixes for his franchise (8).

Rajasthan Royals

Last season’s finalists, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals are in third place with 8 points from 7 matches. Jos Buttler is the leading run-getter for the Royals at 244 runs, Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for them with 12 wickets, whereas Shimron Hetmyer has scored the most sixes at 15 maximums.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul’s Lucknow are in fourth place in the IPL 2023 points table with 8 points from 7 games, trailing RR on net run rate. The skipper himself has scored the bulk of the scoring for his side with 262 runs under his belt, Mark Wood has taken the most wickets at 11, while Kyle Mayers has scored the most sixes (16) for LSG.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fifth place with 8 points from 7 games ahead of their match against KKR on Wednesday. RCB’s skipper Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer with 405 runs, and he also leads the Orange Cap charts. Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker for RCB at 13, while Faf has hit the most sixes for his side at 25 maximums.

Punjab Kings

For Punjab Kings who are placed sixth in the table, their skipper Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-scorer with 233 runs under his belt, Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps and Prabhsimran Singh (11) has hit the most sixes for PBKS.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma’s record five-time IPL champs Mumbai Indians are in seventh place with youngster Tilak Verma their leading run-getter at 219 runs. Piyush Chawla has the most wickets for MI at 11 scalps, whereas Tikak has hit the most sixes for Mumbai with 14 maximums.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana’s two-time champs Kolkata Knight Riders are in eighth place ahead of their match against RCB. KKR’s leading run-getter is Venkatesh Iyer who has scored 254 runs including a century while Varun Chakravarthy has the most wickets with 10 scalps. Rinku Singh has hit the most sixes for KKR, at 17 maximums.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in ninth place on IPL 2023 points table, the top scorer for Aiden Markram’s side is Mayank Agarwal who has 164 runs under his belt, Mayank Markande has the most wickets at 8 scalps, while Markam himself has hit the most sixes, at 6 maximums.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are placed rock-bottom with just two wins so far this season, David Warner has done the bulk of the scoring with 306 runs under his belt, Kuldeep Yadav has the most wickets (7), while Axar Patel has smashed the most sixes with 9 maximums to his name.

