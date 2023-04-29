IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh's All-round Show in Vain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Delhi Capitals’ two-game winning streak came to an end despite all-round heroics from Mitchell Marsh who picked up 4-wickets and scored 63 off 39 balls but Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 9-run victory over David Warner’s side. Sunrisers remain in eighth place after their win but have 6 points now from 8 matches, whereas DC remain rooted to the foot of the IPL 2023 points table.

It was Hyderabad’s first win over Delhi in their five previous meetings and a crucial win which keeps SRH’s slim hopes of making it into the IPL playoffs alive.

Axar Patel smashed an unbeaten 29-run knock but couldn’t salvage a win for his side with questions being asked about why the left-hander is batting lower in the batting order.

DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Earlier, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markam won the toss and elected to bat first.

Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 21-run stand before Agarwal was dismissed at 5, but Abhishek continued to shine.

The youngster smashed 67 runs in 36 balls including 12 boundaries and a solitary maximum.

(More to follow..)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here