CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KKR VS GT LIVEDC VS SRH LIVEKKR VS GT Dream11Eden Gardens Pitch ReportAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh's All-round Show in Vain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh's All-round Show in Vain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 23:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs in IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs in IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

Mitchell Marsh's all-round heroics went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals’ two-game winning streak came to an end despite all-round heroics from Mitchell Marsh who picked up 4-wickets and scored 63 off 39 balls but Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 9-run victory over David Warner’s side. Sunrisers remain in eighth place after their win but have 6 points now from 8 matches, whereas DC remain rooted to the foot of the IPL 2023 points table.

It was Hyderabad’s first win over Delhi in their five previous meetings and a crucial win which keeps SRH’s slim hopes of making it into the IPL playoffs alive.

Axar Patel smashed an unbeaten 29-run knock but couldn’t salvage a win for his side with questions being asked about why the left-hander is batting lower in the batting order.

DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Earlier, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markam won the toss and elected to bat first.

Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 21-run stand before Agarwal was dismissed at 5, but Abhishek continued to shine.

RELATED NEWS

The youngster smashed 67 runs in 36 balls including 12 boundaries and a solitary maximum.

(More to follow..)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. David Warner
  2. DC vs SRH
  3. Delhi Capitals
  4. IPL 2023
  5. Mitchell Marsh
  6. Phil Salt
  7. sunrisers hyderabad
first published:April 29, 2023, 23:21 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 23:25 IST