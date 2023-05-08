MK Stalin Calls MS Dhoni 'Adopted Son of Tamil Nadu' Hopes Skipper Continues to Play For CSK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni the ‘adopted son of Tamil Nadu’ while going on to add that he hopes the CSK skipper can continue playing for the Yellow Army beyond IPL 2023 season.

Stalin launched the Tamil Nadu Championship Foundation, an initiative to unearth many more MS Dhonis across all sports, said the Tamil Nadu CM.

The latest initiative from the sports department will look to serve as a platform to promote sports through a public-private partnership. In just five days since the pre-launch of the foundation on May 3, a total sum of Rs 23.50 crore has been raised including the Tamil Nadu government’s share.

Earlier, Dhoni had launched the logo and portal of the state’s initiative, whereas a logo and a mascot alongside a theme song was also launched on the occasion with Stalin hoping to unearth many more diamonds through the effort.

“Like everyone in Tamil Nadu, I am also a very big fan of M S Dhoni. Recently, I went to Chepauk (stadium) twice to watch Dhoni’s batting. I hope our adopted son of Tamil Nadu will continue to play for CSK," said MK Stalin.

Lauding the former Indian skipper’s rise to legendary status, Stalin added, “He is an inspiration to millions of youth. That’s why he is the ambassador of this unique initiative (TN Championship Foundation). We want to create many more Dhonis from our Tamil Nadu, not just in cricket but in all sports."

The chief minister himself contributed 5 lakhs to the initiative from his own funds after the plea from his son and the sports minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Chennai Super Kings currently sit in second place in the IPL 2023 points table with 13 points from 11 matches as they remain on course to reach the IPL playoffs.

The Yellow Army have won four IPL titles under Dhoni’s captaincy and they would love to equal the record currently held by Mumbai Indians - for most IPL titles - at the end of the ongoing campaign.

With PTI Inputs

