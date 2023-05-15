'MSD has Given Enough Hints that This is His last IPL': Dhoni's Former IND Teammate Makes Bold Claim

The scenes at Chepauk after the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have taken social media by storm. Though MS Dhoni & Co lost the game by 6 wickets, they didn’t forget to acknowledge the fans who gathered in large numbers to cheer for the men in yellow in their last home game this season. The members of the CSK took a lap around Chepauk and gave away goodies to the spectators.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar came running towards Dhoni and asked for his autograph on his shirt. The CSK skipper hugged the batting legend and signed his shirt right away. It was a moment to behold for all cricket fans and it even triggered the debate if MSD has hinted about his IPL future.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes the four-time IPL-winning captain Dhoni has given enough hints that it will be his last season as a player.

“I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He’s keeping the world guessing and that’s been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year,” Kaif said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live

“We have never seen Sunny sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni,” he added.

On Sunday night, Kolkata Knight Riders blanked Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets and spoiled the CSK fans’ party. CSK could only make 144 for six after opting to bat first. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively.

The loss also stalled CSK’s playoffs qualification chances as they’ll now have to win their final game against DC to book a berth for the knockout stages.

