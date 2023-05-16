‘Gujarat Mein Mera Khana Nahi Milega’: Shami’s Response to His Food Intake Leaves Shastri in Splits

Star pacer Mohammed Shami picked up a four-wicket haul on Monday night, helping Gujarat Titans defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. While the defending champions became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, Shami took the Purple Cap with 23 wickets to his credit currently.

Shami and Mohit Sharma shared 8 wickets among each other to dismantle the Hyderabad batting line-up. The former injected three big blows to SRH in the Powerplay, dismissing Anmolpreet Singh, captain Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi. He returned in the 17th over to get rid of in-form Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44) to complete a four-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Mohit ran through SRH’s lower-middle order to shatter their playoff hopes completely. He returned figures of 4 for 28, dismissing the likes of Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Speaking with commentator Ravi Shastri after the game, Shami opened up on Mohit’s contribution, stating that it’s always beneficial for the team to have more variations on the bowling unit.

“When a bowler like Mohit comes into play, it gives you variation which is always good for the team. Noor and Rashid were already bowling well and with Mohit coming in… it forms a great bowling unit and boosts your chances of winning,” said Shami at the post-match presentation.

“The aim is always to hit the good areas. Be it the team meetings or the huddle, we always discuss making full use of the new ball and hitting the right areas. So, that’s the only thing I apply while bowling. And if I succeed, I do it repeatedly,” Shami added.

Meanwhile, Shami was questioned about the reason behind his success this season and the ace Indian pacer came up with a hilarious response. Shastri jokingly enquired about Shami’s food intake, given the performance he has been exhibiting for his side.

A smiling Shami responded, “Gujarat mein hun, mera khana nahi milega na.” (I’m in Gujarat, I won’t get the food I like).

But he was quick to add that he has been enjoying the Gujarati cuisine.

“Lekin Gujrati food enjoy kar raha hun.” (However, I’m enjoying Gujarati cuisine).