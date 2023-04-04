IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami's Erratic Metronome Traps Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh

Mohammed Shami picked up two crucial wickets in the powerplay for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Indian ace seamer looked erratic initially, spraying his deliveries all over, as Shami seemingly struggled to control the ball’s swing.

GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha had to dive to his left and his right just to save the ball from flying to the boundary ropes.

Shami even hit the stumps with a sharp-moving delivery but such was his luck that the bails stayed in place and did not dislodge. DC captain David Warner, who was on strike at the time, looked utterly perplexed himself.

In fact, Shami went on to be hit for 11 runs in his first over, with Warner tickling a leg-side ball off his pads. The next delivery even evaded Saha and raced to the keeper for wide plus four runs being added to the DC score.

Shami returned in the third over but Prithvi Shaw also got lucky with a wayward delivery, that he cut over the slip cordon for a boundary.

Shami did not lose hope as he kept targeting Shaw’s pads, hoping to trap him in front of the wickets for an LBW.

He then bowled a shortish ball, angling back, that Shaw was slow to react to and ended up hitting it off the back foot up in the air. Alzarri Joseph, at short mid-on, did not make a mistake in completing the catch for GT’s breakthrough.

Out walked Mitchell Marsh. The Aussie has not been having a good run with the bat of late and Shami compounded his misery as he chopped onto stumps.

For someone who has been battling through a slump with the bat, Marsh had a ball from Shami pitched up and swinging late. He could not move his hands in time to defend with his back leg stuck in place, as the ball crashed into the stumps for Shami’s second wicket of the night.

Shami took both wickets in the first six overs, giving away 29 runs.

