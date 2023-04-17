Mohammed Siraj as 'Pinch Hitter'? RCB Reveal Indian Pacer's Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Mohammed Siraj- a leading name in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling attack- was spotted showcasing his batting prowess during a training session. A clip of Siraj’s batting practice was dropped on the official Twitter page of the franchise.

Featuring in the video, the Indian pacer expressed his desire of playing as a “pinch hitter” during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings, scheduled to be played on April 18. Siraj conveyed that he wishes to fill Glenn Maxwell’s shoes as the Australia all-rounder may feel tired after putting on an explosive show in the last match.

“Miyan as Pinch Hitter, anyone? No dearth of fun when Siraj is around,” Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted while sharing the Hyderabad-born’s batting in the practice session.

The clip went soon went viral as Twitter users came up with hysterical responses in comments.

This person had a special request for Royal Challengers Bangalore team management.

Send him at 3 today 👍Let's experiment.— Kiccha Sudeep CULT™ (@KicchhaCult) April 17, 2023

Appreciating Mohammed Siraj’s performance, one user wrote, “The bowling leader of the Challengers at the moment. He is in great touch.”

The bowling leader of the Challengers at the moment. He is in great touch.— Shirsha Bhattacharyya (@Shirsha_18) April 17, 2023

Another Twitter user cheekily commented, “Don’t show this to prof. Hesson, he might send Siraj as an opener.”

Don't show this to prof. Hesson he might send siraj as an opener— Cricsimp (@cricsimp) April 17, 2023

This fan wanted Royal Challengers Bangalore players to bat just like the way Mohammed Siraj did during the training session.

hope our batters will show some intent like dis against csk spinners today 😉..— Vamsi (@Kr17Vamsi) April 17, 2023

Another user predicted that Mohammed Siraj will pick up the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway.

Today Siraj will get conway confirm!!!— Loyal Boy (@itsloyalboy) April 17, 2023

After playing four matches in IPL 2023, Mohammed Siraj has bagged seven wickets till now. The 29-year-old has so far recorded an economy rate of 6.88 in this season’s IPL. In his last assignment, Siraj scripted sensational figures of 2/23 after completing his four overs against Delhi Capitals.

His sensational performance with the ball helped Royal Challengers Bangalore in restricting David Warner’s men to 151/9. The Faf du Plessis-led side had secured a 23-run win in that contest.

With four points from as many games, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now placed in seventh position on the IPL 2023 points table. In their next match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings tonight. The two bitter rivals will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

