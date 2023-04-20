IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj Credits 'Hard Work During Covid Lockdown' for 'Peak Form'

Mohammed Siraj starred with four wickets to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) get a 24-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

After the match, the star bowler credited the efforts he put in during the Covid-enforced lockdown for his success.

After being adjudged as the Player of the Match, Siraj said in the post-match presentation ceremony that he looked to get the high confidence from his scintillating run in ODIs to IPL 2023.

In ODIs this year, Siraj picked 19 wickets in eight matches for India at an average of 13.21 and economy rate of 4.61, making decisive strikes in power-play and held on the number one spot in bowlers’ rankings for a brief period too.

Siraj has emerged as one of the most impressive bowlers in international cricket across formats, shouldering the responsibility in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for India. He was also ranked the No 1 ODI bowler for about two months earlier this year.

“Even in the ODIs, my rhythm was good, my confidence was high and I have brought that into this season of the IPL. The first ball (to Atharva Taide) was a little short. Then, I tried to bowl a little fuller because I was getting shape. If I pick wickets in the powerplay, the opposition is put under pressure," Siraj said.

Siraj also effected a brilliant run-out of Harpreet Singh Bhatia through a sharp direct hit from mid-off. “I am a good fielder; I just make a few mistakes once in a while. I always try to keep improving on every aspect so that I can remain a part of the team," he added.

Siraj also attributed his good performance to working on fitness during the lockdown period.

“The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focused on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well," the pacer said.

With six points from as many games, Bangalore’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday.

