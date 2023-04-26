IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj Reclaims Purple Cap After Dismissing Andre Russell With Inch-Perfect Yorker, Watch Video

Mohammed Siraj reclaimed the IPL 2023 Purple Cap on Wednesday with the Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer getting his 14th wicket of the season already in just 8 matches. Crucially, Siraj’s latest wicket was the all-important dismissal of Andre Russell as the Indian pacer executed an inch-perfect yorker to get the priced wicket of the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder.

Rusell could only score 1 run before getting dismissed on a stunning yorker from Siraj who reclaimed the Purple Cap from Rashid Khan after the Gujarat Titans spinner had taken his 14th wicket in their clash against Mumbai Indians.

Siraj’s wicket of Russell helped keep the Carribean destructive batter quiet with KKR looking to cross the 200-run mark against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 26.

Russell had come out to bat after the likes of Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer had departed and KKR were close to reaching the 200-run mark. Russell’s ability with the bat is not hidden from anybody but the 34-year-old failed to leave a mark after he struggled to read Siraj’s immaculate line and length.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 18th over of KKR’s inning. Siraj castled Russell’s stumps after the KKR batter tried to smash the ball towards leg side having made some room but he failed to get any connection with the bat and the ball ended up castling his stumps.

Watch Andre Rusell’s dismissal as Mohammed Siraj reclaims IPL 2023 Purple Cap:

Talking about the match, KKR were eventually able to touch the 200-run mark as Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 18-run knock from 10 balls, followed by David Wiese’s 12 off just 3 balls and a last ball six from Wiese helped KKR reach 200/5 in 20 overs.

Jason Roy had earlier scored 56 off 29 balls, Nitish Rana missed his fifty with 48 off 21 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer also contributed 31 from 26 balls. KKR were looking to end their four-game losing streak as they squared off against RCB in the first-ever return fixture of IPL 2023.

