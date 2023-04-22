WATCH: Mohit Sharma Takes 2 Wickets, 2 Run-Outs; LSG's Collapse Sees GT Win Last Over Thriller

Mohit Sharma’s unreal final over heroics against Lucknow Super Giants helped Gujarat Titans pick up a thrilling victory over KL Rahul’s side in the final over as the defending champs of IPL prevail by 7 runs. LSG hosted Hardik Pandya’s side looking to go top of IPL 2023 standings, they almost nearly reached the top, but, Mohit and Gujarat had other ideas.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision proved to backfire as they could only score 135 runs on a tricky track with Pandya smashing 66 runs to take his side to a respectable total.

LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Beat LSG by 7 Runs After Mohit Sharma’s Heroics

From the looks of it, Rahul’s side were on top of their chase, they dominated the powerplay and the skipper, along with Kyle Mayers stitched together a 55-run stand however the entire game turned around in the middle overs.

Gujarat slowly but steadily put the brakes on LSG’s chase, up until turning the game on its head in the final two overs.

Mohammed Shami kept Rahul quiet in his penultimate over of the innings, followed by a sublime final over from Mohit who successfully defended 12 runs from the last over, taking two crucial wickets, including that of Rahul who departed on 68 with his side needing 10 runs from 4 balls.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Marcus Stoinis came on to join Ayush Badoni before the former fell on a golden duck, and on the next ball, Badoni was run out. Two balls remained, nine runs were needed Gujarat got their team hat-trick before Deepak Hooda was run out and it would prove to be the final nail in the coffin.

Watch Mohit Sharma’s last over-heroics script LSG’s downfall

Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha had scored 47 runs, followed by a crucial knock of 66 from Pandya which helped Gujarat reach a fight-worthy total.

LSG began their chase with a bang, Rahul and Mayers both looked in their A-game however Mayers was dismissed by Rashid Khan, debutant Noor Ahmad got 2 wickets and he conceded just 18 runs to keep LSG in a bit of trouble.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Lucknow were at par with the required run-rate however once the death overs came around the pressure got to LSG’s batters and Pandya’s side were able to keep their nerve.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here