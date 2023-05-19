'So Proud, Match Jeeta Diya Usne': Day After Leaving ICU, Mohsin's Father Surprised with Son's Heroics

Mohsin Khan stole the show on Tuesday night by defending 11 runs in the final over, handing a 5-run win to Lucknow Giants. The left-arm pacer had just returned from an injury and announced his comeback with a superb over that kept his team in the race for playoffs. But what he did with the ball wasn’t easy at all, especially after Naveen-ul-Haq conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over of the innings. Tim David seemingly had turned the momentum in MI’s favour but Mohsin kept his nerve. He bowled at tight lengths and didn’t allow the MI batters to score even a single boundary.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Brings up Record 6th IPL Century | Watch

After ending the game in LSG’s favour, Mohsin revealed that his father had been in the ICU for quite some time now and was discharged a day before the MI clash.

“Been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching,” he added.

After the match, Mohsin made a video call to his parents and asked if he was happy with his performance. Multan Khan, father of Mohsin, was extremely delighted over his son’s heroics.

“I am so proud of him. May Allah bless him always. Match jita diya usne (He won the match for the team),” Multan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Mohsin’s brother Arman said their father was excited to see his elder son play so well. He also added that the head of the family is recovering well.

IPL Points Table Update, SRH vs RCB

top videos

“Bhai made all of us proud. He is a champion bowler. Papa is very happy. He is recovering and he was looking so excited when the match was on. We didn’t know the match would turn out like this and that Mohsin bhai would bowl the final over and will win the match. Their (Mumbai Indians) batsmen were dangerous. 11 runs are nothing. Green and Tim are well-known big hitters and game-changers, but Mohsin bhai bowled some special deliveries. We all are so happy,” Arman told the TOI.

Lucknow are currently paced 3rd with 15 points in their kitty. Their next game against the KKR will decide their fate in the league. If they manage to beat the Knight Riders, Lucknow will qualify with 17 points.