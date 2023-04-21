IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Achieves Massive Feat, Becomes Wicketkeeper With Most Catches in Men's T20 Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is lightning quick behind the stumps and is considered one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of cricket. His fast hands complete catches and stumpings, even before the batter has had the chance to blink.

On Friday, during match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, MS Dhoni became the wicket-keeper with the most catches in men’s T20 cricket.

As a sea of yellow filled the stadium, ‘Thala’ Dhoni was once again the cynosure of all eyes as CSK at their Anbuden.

Most Catches as Keeper in men’s T20 cricket -

208 - MS Dhoni

207 - Quinton de Kock

205 - Dinesh Karthik

172 - Kamran Akmal

Dhoni had stumped Mayank Agarwal off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja ad later, took a sharp catch of Aiden Markram off the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana.

Harbhajan Singh had said on the TV broadcast of the IPL that there can’t be a bigger cricketer than MSD in India.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him,\" Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

