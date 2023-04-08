IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar Have a Chat Ahead of MI vs CSK Toss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Sachin Tendulkar had a small chat ahead of the toss before match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

As Dhoni and MI captain Rohit Sharma waited for the toss, Sachin walked up to Dhoni as the legends of Indian cricket shared a moment looking at the pitch, and having a laugh.

As for the toss, MSD won and elected to bowl first against MI.

CSK made two changes in their side as Ben Stokes was out with an injury while Moeen Ali is unwell.

“We’ve had some injury concerns. Stokes has an injury. Mo (Moeen) is not well and in their place, we’ve got (Ajinkya) Rahane and (Dwaine) Pretorius. Other than that, same team," Dhoni said after the toss.

Rahane made his debut for CSK.

Dhoni said he was excited to play at Wankhede as it is one of the most memorable venues for him.

“One of the most memorable venues. Not only because of the 2011 win (50-overs World Cup) but the reception we got after the 2007 T20 World Cup," he said.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said he too would have fielded first on winning the toss.

“We would’ve fielded as well. It’s a good pitch to bat and will be a good contest between bat and ball. The mood has been upbeat and hopefully, we can correct the things we didn’t do in Bangalore," said Rohit.

Mumbai made one change due to an injury — Jofra Archer sitting out as a precautionary measure.

“One injury — not an injury but just a precaution - Jofra is not playing, but we’ve got other guys to do the job for us. Great feeling to be back at the Wankhede," he said.

MI vs CSK Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, 1Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, M.S Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.

Substitutes: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

