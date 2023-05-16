'If I Could See Them in My Last Moments…': Gavaskar Gets Teary-eyed as he Makes a 'Dhoni Wish' - WATCH

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar rushing towards MS Dhoni for an autograph was the most delightful moment after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their final home game on Sunday. The fans gathered in large numbers to see their superstars in yellow excel against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they got the undesired results as the KKR defeated CSK by 6 wickets.

Despite losing the game, Dhoni & Co decided to take a lap around the Chepauk to acknowledge the support of the CSK fans. That was when Gavaskar stepped aside from a live post-match show and asked Dhoni for his autograph.

In a recent video shared by Star Sports, Gavaskar could be seen explaining why did he ask Dhoni for his autograph. In fact, the batting legend got tears in his eyes while heaping praise on the CSK captain.

“When I got to know about their lap of honour, I thought of getting Dhoni’s autograph on my shirt. Luckily, the camera person had a marker pen. I thank him as well,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

An emotional Gavaskar further said he would like to watch Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and Dhoni hitting the winning six in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka before taking his last breath.

“It was an emotional moment for me because whatnot has he done for Indian cricket?

“I’ve always said this, if I ever get to know that I’m in the last phase of my life, left with a few moments only, I would like to revisit two great moments for two minutes. First, Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup at the Lord’s balcony, and second, MS Dhoni’s match-winning six in the 2011 World Cup final after which he moved his bat,” he added.

“If I could see those in my last moments, I would leave the world happily,” concluded a teary-eyed Gavaskar.