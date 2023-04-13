CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :CSK vs RR LIVECSK VS RR Dream11Orange CapPurple CapDC VS MI Highlights
Home » Cricket Home » 'Didn't Know it Was My 200th as CSK Captain': MS Dhoni Says Milestones Don't Matter to Him
2-MIN READ

'Didn't Know it Was My 200th as CSK Captain': MS Dhoni Says Milestones Don't Matter to Him

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 07:05 IST

Chennai, India

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IPL/BCCI)

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IPL/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings felicitated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for leading them in 200 matches in the Indian Premier League

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was felicitated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for leading the side in 200 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

On Wednesday, MS Dhoni tried his best to take CSK to victory but fell agonisingly short as Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 3 runs in match number 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - HIGHLIGHTS

Recovering from the setback of losing Rituraj Gaikwad, their top scorer so far, for eight runs, but recovering to 78/1 thanks to Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane, CSK reached a stage with 40 needed off the last 12 deliveries, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja pulled them to 21 off six and then seven off three deliveries. It boiled down to five runs off the final delivery faced by Dhoni when Sandeep Sharma, who had started the final over with two wides, bowled a good yorker to deny Dhoni the glory on his milestone day.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

In fact, Dhoni is the only captain in IPL history to lead the same side in 200 matches.

RELATED NEWS

After the match when asked how it feels, MSD said: “I really didn’t know it was my 200th and milestones don’t really matter for me, it is about how you’re performing and the results."

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

At the toss, he had said: “It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland. It’s good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed."

As for the game, Dhoni felt that the CSK batters should take more responsibility in chasing down big totals.

“I think in the middle overs we needed a bit more strike rotation, there wasn’t much for the spinners but they had experienced spinners and we could not rotate strike. It was not that difficult and the ownership (of the loss) should come from the batters," MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

“It was good that we could reach striking distance as we were the last pair. It really affects NRR when you get to the last phase of the tournament," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. chennai super kings
  2. CSK
  3. IPL 2023
  4. mahendra singh dhoni
  5. MS Dhoni
  6. msd
  7. Rajasthan Royals
  8. RR
first published:April 13, 2023, 07:05 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 07:05 IST