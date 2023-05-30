Congratulations Dhoni, Chennai for Another Title: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Others React as CSK Win IPL 2023

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to say that even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) fought valiantly in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, there could be only one winner, as Suresh Raina congratulated the ‘yellow army’.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans in Rain-Affected Final to Clinch Fifth IPL Title

“What a finish to one of the most enthralling Indian Premier League seasons ever! Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans fought fiercely, but Chennai’s batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned," Tendulkar said.

“Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball.

“Congratulations to MS Dhoni and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball.

“Unfortunately, there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts!

“Well played, everyone," Tendulkar added.

What a finish to one of the most enthralling @IPL seasons ever! Both @ChennaiIPL and @gujarat_titans fought fiercely, but Chennai’s batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned.Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by… pic.twitter.com/ZoKh4SnKVJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 30, 2023

Chennai Super Kings have done it again. What a nail biting yet brilliant finale of the season it was. Congratulations to the yellow army on their fifth IPL title Brilliance is the word for their team work @chennaiIPL#CSK #IPL2023 #Champions #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/qLq2gYaIKz— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 29, 2023

Yeh hain Champion Super Kings. CSK win their 5th Tata IPL trophy with a power packed performance. A look at what makes Chennai a special team on today’s #AakashVani: https://t.co/gNO9Md5VZY #IPL2023Finals pic.twitter.com/kfvhIZ02er— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2023

CHAMPIONS, UNSTOPPABLE! Congratulations to #CSK on their incredible IPL 2023 victory! They’ve shown remarkable unity and never-give-up spirit. Celebrate this triumph with the mighty Chennai Super Kings! #WhistlePodu #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/dsRrdS4FDW— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2023

A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game!Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 29, 2023

Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni!This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK. #IPLFinals2023 pic.twitter.com/vD6YjD3o1l — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 29, 2023

CSK equalled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side triumphed in a last-ball thriller, beating champions GT by five wickets in Monday’s rain-marred final Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.