'Umpires Laughing Over the Incident Rather Than..': Brad Hogg Slams MS Dhoni-led CSK for Time-wasting Antics

During the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, there was a rather controversial incident which unfolded as MS Dhoni and CSK engaged in some time-wasting tactics to allow Matheesha Pathirana to bowl in the 16th over of the highly anticipated clash. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg slammed the officials for laughing with CSK players rather than taking strict action against the four-time IPL champs.

Dhoni’s CSK won the game by 15 runs defeating Gujarat at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23.

During the match, there was an incident which saw Dhoni and CSK draw flak from the likes of Sunil Gavaskar who was not impressed with the antics of the Yellow Army.

Ahead of the last couple of overs of the second innings, CSK players were seen engaging in an animated discussion with the umpires. Matheesha Pathirana was due to bowl but since he had been off the field, he was not eligible to bowl unless he spent some time on the pitch. Thus, to ensure that the Sri Lankan pacer got enough time, CSK players led by their skipper were seen trying to slow down play.

Hogg meanwhile criticised the approach from Dhoni as he agreed with Gavaskar and took to Twitter to express his discontent.

“Dhoni using his presence to full effect, luring the umpires into a 4-minute discussion causing time to run out for Pathirana to bowl after an extended break off the field. Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough," tweeted the former Aussie spin-wizard.

CSK would go on to win the game by 15 runs as they ensured their place in the IPL 2023 final, a record 10th appearance for the Yellow Army in the summit clash.

Dhoni’s side will await their opponents as Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at Chennai on Wednesday and the winning team will go on to lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.