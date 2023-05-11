'Won’t See MS Dhoni Making Basic Errors..': Aakash Chopra Reveals Major Flaw For Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has questioned Delhi Capitals’ approach after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings, highlighting a major flaw in how the franchise utilised Axar Patel during the entire IPL 2023 campaign. Chopra cited the example of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, whilst also saying that he might not be surprised to see DC making changes to their coaching staff after a dismal campaign this season.

Many experts have questioned why Patel has not been promoted up the batting order given his recent good run with the bat, the all-rounder smashed 21 runs in just 12 balls, although Chopra questioned the ‘under-utilisation’ of the Indian all-rounder by the franchise.

The former Indian opener also stated that he might not be surprised to see the likes of Ricky Ponting and other coaches of the Delhi Capitals getting the sack after an underwhelming campaign in IPL 2023.

“The under-utilisation of Axar Patel has been the most unsettling aspect of DC’s campaign this season. Yes…the absence of Rishabh has hurt their chances but not getting the best out of players in top form is baffling. Will be surprised if there isn’t a very different looking think-tank next season," tweeted Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also cited the example of how CSK have very well managed their batting lineup and credited MS Dhoni for not making ‘basic mistakes’.

“Ever wondered why it’s never the case with CSK? No batter is asked to bat out of position. Bowlers have well defined roles. You won’t see MSD making basic errors…ever. Leaving his genius captaincy aside…sometimes, it’s a lot about keeping things simple. And he does that," Chopra tweeted further.

After their 27-run defeat to CSK, Delhi’s campaign is all but over as they have just 3 matches remaining and David Warner’s side can go up to a maximum of 14 points which may not be enough to secure qualification into the IPL playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand rose to second place in the IPL 2023 table and with 15 points from 12 matches, Dhoni’s forces are on the verge of reaching the playoffs.