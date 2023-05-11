IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Jokingly Hits Deepak Chahar, CSK Skipper's Prank Goes Viral | WATCH

MS Dhoni is an animated character, for all his calm and composure, the legendary wicket-keeper batsman does joke around with his teammates to produce a hilarious moment or two and a similar incident happened on Wednesday as Chennai Super Kings hosted Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium on May 10.

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first, but after the toss, the CSK skipper was seen jokingly hitting his teammate Deepak Chahar.

The incident took place shortly before the toss, Chahar was seen engaged in a chat with CSK’s bowling coach Dwayne Bravo when Dhoni walked past the Indian pacer and tried to play a prank.

The 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter tried to slap at the back portion of Chahar’s head, the pacer however saw it coming and reacted just in the nick of time to dodge the mock hit.

The incident went viral on social media shortly after it took place in the training session ahead of CSK’s match against Delhi, which the Yellow Army won by 27 runs.

Watch MS Dhoni’s hilarious attempt to scare Deepak Chahar:

Hahah! looks like Dhoni likes to toy around Deepak chahar always #CSKvDC #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ifoYHL1a2W— Gnanashekar (@Gnanashekar) May 10, 2023

Talking about the match, it was yet another clinical display from CSK as they halted Delhi Capitals’ resurgence and boost their own chances to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

The four-time IPL champs scored 167/8 after batting first, courtesy of some valuable contributions from their entire batting unit.

In reply, when Delhi came out to chase the required 168-run target, CSK’s bowlers restricted them to 140/8. It was CSK’s seventh victory in 12 matches this season and as a consequence they’ve cemented their place in the second spot on IPL 2023 points table with 15 points, trailing the table-toppers Gujarat Titans by a solitary point.

Both Gujarat and Chennai are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs, while the remaining teams are set to battle it out for the remaining two playoff spots among themselves.