Kevin Pietersen Shares Old Video, Says 'I Wasn't MS Dhoni's First Test Wicket' | WATCH

MS Dhoni is known for his witty responses, the Chennai Super Kings captain has come up with some epic replies throughout his career.

During IPL 2017, Kevin Pietersen tried to joke around with MS Dhoni when he told Rising Pune Supergiants’ Manoj Tiwari on his in-ear mic to tell Dhoni that the Englishman was a better golfer than the legendary CSK skipper.

Dhoni though had the last laugh as he replied, “He’s still my first Test wicket."

Pietersen however decided to debunk the myths and came up with a tweet on Tuesday to bring it to fans’ attention that he was not Dhoni’s first Test wicket. The former England captain tweeted an old video of the incident when Dhoni nearly picked up his first Test wicket but the decision was overturned by the umpire.

The incident took place during the first of four tests during the 2011 Test series between England and India. At Lord’s, the then-Indian skipper bowled in an in-swinging delivery onto Pietersen and the while the ball appeared to be taking a nick off the bat, the on-field umpire signalled out, the decision was later overturned by the third umpire.

Pietersen asked for a review and there was no activity on Snickometer, thus the English batter survived.

The cricketer turned commentator on Tuesday shared a tweet debunking the myth that he was ‘not’ MS Dhoni’s first Test wicket, and also shared a video of the incident.

“I’m actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni’s first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you – I WASN’T," tweeted Pietersen.

I’m actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni’s first Test Wicket.I hate to break it to you - I WASN’T!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 16, 2023

In a separate tweet, he praised Dhoni for his bowling while sharing a video of the incident.

The evidence is CLEAR! I was NOT Dhoni’s first Test wicket.Nice ball though, MS!Thanks for sending this through, @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/XFxJOZG4me — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 16, 2023

“The evidence is CLEAR! I was NOT Dhoni’s first Test wicket. Nice ball though, MS!" tweeted the Englishman.

Pietersen is currently part of the broadcast panel for the IPL 2023 season.