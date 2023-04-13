'MS Dhoni is Nursing a Knee Injury': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Confirms, Says 'It's Hindering Him..'

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming dropped a massive bombshell on Wednesday confirming that MS Dhoni is suffering from a knee injury. Dhoni’s fitness has been questioned by former CSK legend Matthew Hayden, and now Fleming has now provided a major update on Thala’s fitness.

Dhoni smashed 2 sixes in the final over against Rajasthan Royals, however, the 41-year-old couldn’t guide his side to victory as CSK lost to RR by 3 runs following an eventful final over by Sandeep Sharma.

While the Royals pacer began his over with two wides, CSK needed 21 runs to win with six balls remaining Dhoni dispatched the ball into the stands twice, giving his fans a glimmer of hope before Sandeep nailed an inch-perfect yorker on the final ball of the over as the four-time champs needed five to win from the last ball.

‘Thala’ Dhoni could only collect a single and CSK suffered their second defeat of IPL 2023 season, however, what would be worrying the fans more is that their legendary skipper is not at his peak fitness.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It’s hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He’s a great player. We have never doubts over him. He’s just amazing," said Fleming in his post-match press conference.

Despite nursing the knee issue, Dhoni smashed a quickfire 32-run knock in just 17 balls, but CSK eventually fell short by a very close margin.

While Fleming did confirm the knee issue that is troubling Dhoni, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is not likely to miss any games for CSK, since the coach didn’t mention about the severity of the injury.

Chennai Super Kings return to action on April 17, Monday when they travel to Bengaluru to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

