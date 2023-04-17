CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: MS Dhoni Silences Talk of Knee Injury By Smashing Sixes Galore in Nets Ahead of RCB Clash
2-MIN READ

WATCH: MS Dhoni Silences Talk of Knee Injury By Smashing Sixes Galore in Nets Ahead of RCB Clash

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 16:04 IST

Bengaluru, India

MS Dhoni shuns talk of knee injury by striking the ball hard in nets ahead of RCB vs CSK clash (IPL Twitter)

MS Dhoni silenced all the talk around his knee injury as he smashed the ball hard in the nets while preparing for Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 clash against RCB

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni failed to guide his side to victory as Rajasthan Royals won a thrilling contest against CSK on the last ball to prevail by 3 runs. Dhoni was on strike, it was his 200th match as captain of the Yellow Army, and five runs were needed on the last ball for the victory, the stage was set for the 41-year-old to repeat his heroics from the past however, the CSK skipper could only score a single on the last ball against Sandeep Sharma’s textbook yorker.

After the match, head coach of the four-time IPL champs revealed that Dhoni had played the match while nursing a knee injury.

RCB vs CSK Live, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Look to Bounce Back Against Confident Bangalore

As CSK travel to Bengaluru to take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore all the eyes will be on the two former Indian captains Dhoni and Virat. While Kohli had smashed a fifty in RCB’s victory over Delhi Capitals recently, Dhoni’s injury will be the biggest concern for his side.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two Southern rivals, IPL’s official handle shared a video of Dhoni batting in the nets that would allay all fears of CSK faithful.

‘Thala’ Dhoni can be seen smashing the ball hard in the nets ahead of the match between CSK and RCB on Monday. From the looks of it, the legendary wicket-keeper batter didn’t look in any pain of sorts as he launched the ball into the stands while preparing for the blockbuster battle.

Watch MS Dhoni smashing the ball hard ahead of RCB vs CSK clash:

Talking about the highlight anticipated contest, CSK have a chance of going to second place in the IPL 2023 standings if they can beat RCB by a margin of 60 runs or more.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs and rose to seventh place in the table, one place below the Yellow Army, the two teams are only separated by net run rate, however after tonight’s game one team will have clear daylight over their opponents.

